The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23 on Saturday in their opening preseason game, but it was running back Deuce Vaughn who made everyone forget the final score.

Much of the buildup to the game was focused on what Vaughn could show at AT&T Stadium. Well, it turns out that he showed that he will be on Mike McCarthy's 53-man roster, and not just as a gadget guy, but as a running back.

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho was left impressed.

As Vaughn played the majority of his snaps in the second half, fans had to wait to see him and action. And when they did, he didn't disappoint.

After Vaughn's superb run that saw him burst in between the tackles and then get loose in the secondary before eventually being stopped, Acho tweeted:

"Deuce Vaughn is so freaking fun to watch. His vision, burst, and feet are next level!."

If there were any doubts as to whether Vaughn could be a valuable piece of McCarthy's offense, he provided a definitive answer at AT&T Stadium.

What will Deuce Vaughn's role be in 2023?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

Initially thought to be only a special teams player for Dallas, Vaughn's efforts during training camp and against the Jaguars suggest that he is in the running for the No. 2 role behind Tony Pollard.

With the likes of Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle also getting their opportunity against the Jaguars, it was Vaughn who stole the show.

Deuce Vaughn finished with 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, along with three receptions for six yards.

While many Cowboys fans are now sold on Deuce as the No. 2 back, it was only one preseason game, and he will have to repeat his efforts against the Seattle Seahawks next and then the Las Vegas Raiders to rubber-stamp his spot.

It was a great start for Deuce, who has impressed at training camp, and now the opportunity is there for him for the 2023 season. Will he be a No. 2 back?