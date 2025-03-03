Emmanuel Acho labels Darius Slay “the best Eagles cornerback of the last 10+ years” after star CB’s release

One of the best cornerbacks in recent history is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles. On Monday, NFL.com reported that Darius Slay will be released in a move to create cap space for the franchise.

Ad

According to former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Slay was the model of consistency at his position during his time in Philadelphia, something they struggled to find before his arrival.

"Darius Slay is the best Eagles cornerback of the past 10+ years. He helped stabilize the most the most consistently inconsistent position on that defense. Oh and he’s a SUPER BOWL CHAMPION," Acho tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Slay has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times in his NFL career, including three with the Eagles. However, in the 2024 regular season, he registered 49 total tackles, the fewest since he joined the team in a March 2020 trade with the Detroit Lions. He also didn’t make a single interception for only the second time in his career while defending 13 passes.

By cutting Slay, Philadelphia will save $4.3 million on the salary cap in 2025, although it must carry his 13.8 million cap figure until June.

Ad

Last season, the Eagles allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL (278.4).

Darius Slay’s potential landing spots

Even at 34, there will likely be teams that will seek Darius Slay’s services ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Among them could be his former team, the Detroit Lions, who gave up 244 passing yards in 2024, just slightly less than in 2023 (247.4). They had the best record in the NFC heading into the playoffs but were picked apart by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Ad

Like the Lions, the LA Rams made the playoffs last year and could use some depth at that position. They are in the mix for a Super Bowl run, and Slay’s experience could be useful.

The Commanders are also a contending team after making it to the NFC championship game this past season. Having Slay alongside Marshon Lattimore could bolster Dan Quinn’s pass defense significantly in 2025. Washington could’ve benefitted from a savvy cover guy like Slay in the NFC championship game.

Ad

Another potential landing spot is the Baltimore Ravens, who have seemingly been a piece or two away from getting back to the Super Bowl over the past two seasons.

Finally, we have the Atlanta Falcons, although this potential move would merely seem like a feel-good one for Slay. He was born in Brunswick, Georgia, and he might relish the opportunity that few players get — to feature for their hometown team. Atlanta is a rebuilding franchise and Slay’s expertise might help.

While Slay’s time in Philly is over, he’s still got plenty of value and should liklely land somewhere before the start of next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.