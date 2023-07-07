Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, and if the quarterback hadn't been injured, the Dolphins could have gone deep into the playoffs.

They made some quality offseason acquisitions and are in a great position to contend next season. Emmanuel Acho believes the team has a good chance of winning the Super Bowl if they stay healthy, and he has labeled the Dolphins as dark horses for next season.

Here's what he said on Speak:

"If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, I don't see why the Dolphins can't win the Super Bowl and I don't see how the Dolphins are not the dark horse to win the Super Bowl. We know how good they are on offense, I'm not gonna bore you all with that, defensively is what not enough people are talking about."

"Vic Fangio is brought in now as a defensive coordinator, in my mind, he has really revolutionized the three-four defense. Jalen Ramsey has shown up when you have a player like Jalen Ramsey, opposite Xavien Howard, now you know just how versatile you can be because you can lock the backside."

"Where will the Dolphins ever be outmatched? That's the question I asked myself. There's not a defensive secondary that can lock up Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. I don't know a team that can step on the field and have a significant advantage at any important position group over the Miami Dolphins."

Acho's analysis of the Dolphins was spot on as Jalen Ramsey will undoubtedly improve the Miami Dolphins secondary. The presence of Vic Fangio will take the team's defense to the next level, and he will make both Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard perform better.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can cause havoc on any defense and will be difficult to contain on offense, which is why the Dolphins fans should be very excited for the upcoming season.

Tua Tagovailoa is critical to the Dolphins' Super Bowl chances

Tua Tagovailoa: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

While the Miami Dolphins do have a great roster and all tools required to go on a Super Bowl run, everything depends on Tua Tagovailoa's health. The Dolphins quarterback has spent the offseason working to improve his ability to avoid concussions, which should help him.

Tua Tagovailoa's performance last season silenced all of his detractors. Now in his second year under head coach Mike McDaniels, the 25-year-old QB will aim for an MVP-caliber season.

