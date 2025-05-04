Emmanuel Acho was unsparing in his criticism of James Harden after the Clippers lost their NBA playoffs series 403 to the Nuggets and the Los Angeles star went missing. He had seven points in the Game 7 loss and did not speak to the media after they were dumped out.

Emmanuel Acho combined the statistics from James Harden's last three seventh-game outings and pointed out that he had a combined total of 38 points in those three matches. It also showed that the Clippers' star has not hit 10 points in the last two losses. Calling it inexcusable, he wrote,

"James Harden's last three Game 7s:

7 PTS, 2-8 FG — L vs. DEN (tonight)

9 PTS, 3-11 FG — L vs. BOS ('23)

22 PTS, 5-17 FG — L vs. MIL ('21)

Utterly inexcusable for a player of his caliber."

Emmanuel Acho has previously used James Harden as a byword for playoff failure

While Emmanuel Acho had fresh ammunition to go after James Harden, he has always used the basketball star as a placeholder for players who do not turn up in the postseason despite doing well in the regular season.

One time when talking about Aaron Judge in the MLB, he asked baseball fans what he was missing when watching him, writing on X,

"Baseball fans help me out, I haven’t watched more than 5 baseball games all year, but going into the WS everyone told me, “Acho, Aaron Judge is the truth, watch out for him!”... I’ve watched 2 games now, top to bottom, and I feel like I’m missing something. Explain pls."

He followed that up by saying that he had been informed that Aaron Judge was the James Harden of baseball, before continuing that pejorative and asking his fans who he thought would be the football equivalent. Emmanuel Acho wrote,

"So they’re telling me in the comments that Aaron Judge is the, “James Harden of baseball.” But who is his football comp?"

The Nuggets' latest victory was enough for Emmanuel Acho to sharpen his stance further, and not without cause. James Harden will have to wait until next year, at the very least, to give his response.

Meanwhile, players like Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott will be hoping that the dreaded moniker is not bestowed upon them come next year's playoffs, when certain football players like them will be looking to shed the choker tag and lead their team to the Super Bowl.

