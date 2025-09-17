Emmanuel Acho roasts Stephen A. Smith over his reveal of Molly Qerim's "abrupt" exit from ESPN

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 17, 2025 15:56 GMT
Stephen A. Smith has come under fire from Emmanuel Acho after Smith revealed the exit of his “First Take” co-host Molly Qerim. Smith revealed that Qerim “abruptly resigned” from ESPN on Monday.

While Smith said he didn't have the "details" behind her exit, the "First Take" host shared that ESPN and Qerim were negotiating a new contract.

"The details, quite frankly, are none of y’all’ business," Smith said. "It’s not as if I know all the details. It was a contract negotiation that was going on. ESPN certainly did not want to lose her. But in the end, she made her decision to walk away from the show effective immediately.
"And that story is for her to tell. Do I have an idea, of course I do. Am I going to share it with you? No. Because again that’s her story to tell.”

Smith's comment and the way he handled her co-host's exit was roasted by Acho on the “Speakeasy” podcast.

"Here’s my thing, though. Don’t tell us the details, then tell us you’re not going to tell us the details,” Acho said. “He said she abruptly resigned. That’s a detail. And then you’re going to say, ‘But don’t ask me the details because I’m not going to tell you all, that’s none of your business. Oh, and I don’t know the details.'”
The reason behind Qerim's exit after 10 years on "First Take" is yet to be confirmed despite Smith's claim of a potential contract dispute.

Emmanuel Acho slams Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel after Week 2 loss against Patriots

Earlier this week, Emmanuel Acho went off against Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. After the Dolphins lost their second consecutive game of the season, a 33-27 loss against the New England Patriots, Acho slammed McDaniel's antics on "Speakeasy" on Sunday.

"Can we stop with the funny stuff, Mike McDaniel?" Acho said. "Can we stop with the sarcasm? Can we stop with the running off the field when the cameraman is following you and trying to hide? Can we just get back to winning football games?"

The Dolphins missed the playoffs last season for the first time under McDaniel since his arrival in Miami in 2022. Fans are expecting the team to make the postseason again this year, but the team looks far from being a playoff contender after the first two games.

