“You don’t intercept Patrick Mahomes by luck”: Emmanuel Acho unpacks “meticulous details” leading to Devin Lloyd’s 99-yd pick-6 vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' 99-yard pick-six swung the game from a likely Kansas City Chiefs win to a coin flip. The quarterback went on to lose the coin flip, as the Jaguars managed to score last. The game-changing play was perhaps the best defensive play of the year, and one former linebacker broke it down.

Speaking in a clip posted to X on Oct. 7, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho broke down the play in unflinching detail.

"You don’t intercept Patrick Mahomes by 'luck,' there are meticulous details that go into everything," he posted.

"The Jags' defense is in something called check slap. It's simple. Both linebackers are going to mug up into the A-gap," he said in the video clip, breaking it down. "If the center turns to you, [the] linebacker pops opposite. If the center turns to you, it means the offensive line is sliding the protection your way."

"[The center] turns left, which means Devin Lloyd, absolute beast this year, is going to pop to the opposite way and anticipate an in-breaking route. If the center would have turned away from Devin Lloyd, Lloyd would have been the one to blitz."

The interception was stunning because, with the experience Mahomes has in the NFL, he seemingly should have been able to anticipate the possibility of the linebacker dropping into coverage. Instead, he gave up not just a scoring drive, but gave the Jaguars a touchdown on top of it.

Devin Lloyd's Patrick Mahomes pick-six solidifies leaderboard ranking

Patrick Mahomes against Devin Lloud- Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

Heading into Week 6, Devin Lloyd's four interceptions lead the entire NFL. The next closest players have three interceptions.

The 99-yard Patrick Mahomes pick-six is the difference in the contest.

The interception returned for a touchdown was only the sixth pick-six of the season, and it came in a huge moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lloyd's status at the top of the interception leaderboard is also particularly impressive due to the rarity of someone in his position to have the lead in the NFL. According to ESPN stat tracking, a linebacker has not finished with the most interceptions in the NFL as long as they've been tracking it, going back to 2004.

One can take this to mean he is due for a fall off at some point this season, but until it happens, the linebacker finds himself in exclusive company. For now, Lloyd is a name worth knowing and someone to earmark for Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars, who now find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC in terms of wins and losses.

