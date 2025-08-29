Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town for the past week. The singer made an appearance on Kelce's podcast New Heights, and it has now been revealed that they're engaged. The tight end's dad said in a recent interview that the proposal happened hours after the recording.

It was the most-watched episode on New Heights, with over a million viewers during its premiere. With news of the engagement breaking days after, fans started to look for clues as to whether she had already accepted Kelce's proposal when they were recording the podcast for the first time.

Despite the words from Kelce's dad, theories began to emerge on Twitter about some of her moves. One specific instance, when she uses the word "boyfriend" and supposedly flips her finger to hide the ring, caught the attention of her fans:

"I think she got proposed before this podcast, cause it looks like the engagement ring flipped backwards", noted one fan.

"Hahaha they're both like, boyfriend.......you don't say!", a second fan noticed.

"Makes me think they got engaged before the podcast" was the thought of another fan.

Jessica @Jstyle11241 The wayyyy Jason was trying not to beam 🤣🤣🤣

Banana 🔪🔪 @8bit_bb This is very cute actually

Kahlea @khesselberg Hold up @JasonKelce I think you’re playing us! You can keep a secret! You knew about this ahead of time, what more do you know 🤔

The "New Heights" podcast was actually the start of their relationship. As Taylor Swift performed at Arrowhead Stadium during her 2023 The Eras Tour, Kelce made a point to try and meet her, but failed. He then used the podcast to try to set up a date with the singer, and it worked out perfectly.

Taylor Swift's New Heights episode crashed due to number of viewers

There were many new viewers on the podcast due to the singer's appearance, and after one hour, the stream turned black, and a tweet from the New Heights account noted that the stream would return "shortly". They noted that they met a glitch midway through the episode.

1.3 million viewers were watching the Kelce brothers and the singer during the premiere. By a wide margin, this quickly became the most-viewed episode of New Heights, which will continue to grow now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

Kelce will play his first game of the season in Brazil on September 05 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

