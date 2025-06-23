“Entitlement or immaturity?”: NFL analyst slams Shedeur Sanders' mindset over Browns QB's speeding violations

The recent issues Shedeur Sanders is going through off the field may have several NFL teams feeling better about passing on him in April’s NFL draft. The former Colorado star quarterback received two speeding tickets in less than two weeks.

On Monday’s edition of the “Ross Tucker podcast,” the host weighed in on why he believes the Cleveland Browns' fifth-round selection has made these poor decisions lately.

“I don’t know if that’s entitlement or immaturity. There’s got to be some teams that are feeling very good right now that they didn’t draft him,” Tucker said (0:28).

In addition to receiving two tickets for allegedly excessive speeding, Sanders has failed to pay the fines or appear in court to contest those violations.

“I can’t even wrap my head around that," Tucker added. "You get pulled over for speeding, I don’t even understand the failure to appear thing … but then you go over 100 miles an hour less than two weeks later.”

Sanders entered the draft in April, expecting to be the second quarterback off the board behind Cam Ward, but many scouts questioned his attitude and how he presents himself.

Tucker added that he’s concerned about Sanders’ ability to bounce back from this scrutiny.

“There are definitely franchise quarterbacks that have had success after making mistakes like this, but not many," Tucker said. "To do something like this twice in that short of a timeframe, to not learn from the mistake two weeks earlier, it’s honestly like mind-boggling to me.”

The former Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner is in a battle for the QB1 job in Cleveland, with BVM Sports reporting that he is currently fourth on that depth chart.

Shedeur Sanders is “no longer special”

Not only will the son of NFL Hall of Famers Deion Sanders have his share of off-field demons to combat, but at least one analyst doesn’t believe Shedeur Sanders is no longer the gifted star we saw in college.

Cleveland.com writer Terry Pluto told Sports Illustrated:

“For Shedeur Sanders, the reality is he’s no longer special. Not in the eyes of the NFL. Only 7% of starters come from the fifth round.”

“It’s true that Sanders has impressed the Browns with his work ethic and serious approach to learning the offense,” added Pluto.

Although he’s performed well at camp, Pluto said:

“These are glorified touch football practices.”

In 2024, Sanders led the nation in completion percentage at 74% and threw for 37 touchdowns.

