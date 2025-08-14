"Epitome of numerology": Jason Kelce boasts as Taylor Swift special draws 1.3 million live viewers on New Heights

The &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, presented by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has consistently gained prominence since its launch in September 2022. However, nothing has marked its spread as clearly as Wednesday's appearance by Taylor Swift.In two years of dating, Swift and Travis have publicly backed each other's professional lives. Kelce once joined the pop superstar onstage at one of her Eras tour appearances in England, and Swift is known to often attend Chiefs games to support Kelce. In a sense, a lot of fans have expected Swift to be featured on the New Heights podcast for a while.The podcast's fastest ascent to one million viewers since its debut in 2022 came less than 10 minutes into Swift's episode. It's interesting to note that a lot of people had already begun to tune in and wait for the episode to start. It then became one of the biggest YouTube debuts ever, drawing in more than 1.3 million live viewers.Jason Kelce expressed his excitement and astonishment regarding the success of that episode by posting a brief reaction on social media on Wednesday night.&quot;I mean this video being 1.3 million views is the epitome of numerology,&quot; the senior Kelce posted on X.Swift discussed many subjects during the latest episode of the podcast, which lasted one hour and 45 minutes, including how she and Travis met and the nature of their relationship, as well as topics related to her previous and future albums and her record-breaking 21-month-long Eras Tour.Swift also emphasized the fact that she knew so little about football and the NFL until Travis introduced her to it. Now, she has grown passionate about the sport and enjoys it.Swift's debut on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast came one year after the Kelce brothers agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract to sell the podcast's broadcast and ad sales rights to Wondery, Amazon's streaming service.Taylor Swift announces her 12th studio album on New HeightsTaylor Swift divulged information about her new album during her much-anticipated interview on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. The album, her 12th, is named The Life of a Showgirl, and will be released on October 3.According to her, the album is about &quot;the life beyond the show.&quot; She also unveiled the cover of the much-awaited record, which shows her in a jeweled dress submerged in water, with just her face and wrist visible.The 14-time Grammy winner said that she wrote the album during her Eras Tour. The album is now available for purchase in advance on her website.