LOOK: Eric Decker’s 4-year-old son accidentally posts naked photos of dad in shower on Instagram

Former NFL star Eric Decker’s son Forrest accidentally shared pictures of his father, naked, on social media on Monday.

In a post that has since gone viral, Decker's four-year-old son Forrest posted an image he clicked while his father was taking a shower.

In the since-deleted post, the four-year-old was seen smiling for a selfie. However, his father was seen naked in the background with his back to the camera.

The post instantly went viral before Decker and his wife Jessie could take action. The post was up for at least 30 minutes before one of the pop singer’s friends texted her a screenshot.

Alongside the picture, her friend wrote:

"No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't. I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."

After the exchange, Jessie added, "I can't even @ericdecker," with a laughing face emoji on the Instagram post.

The post was taken down but not before it had reached a plethora of online fans, who saw the funny side of the situation. Decker himself addressed the situation on his Instagram story, suggesting that he will need to keep a closer eye on his kids when they use his phone.

He wrote:

“Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower”

While Forrest uploading the image was an accident, it is not the first time Decker has appeared nude on social media. The former NFL star's wife Jessie James had shared his chiseled physique on Instagram on his 35th birthday earlier this year.

She had then written:

"The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece😝 My man is 35 and aging like fine wine. Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you."

Eric Decker's family

Eric Decker is a former NFL superstar having featured for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and the Tennesse Titans. He married country singer Jessie James in June 13. The couple have three children, namely Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, and Forrest Decker.

