Rams’ Eric Weddle reveals what Tom Brady told him after NFC divisional round matchup 

Los Angeles Rams Eric Weddle was recently interviewed on the Rich Eisen Show. In the interview, he disclosed what was said to him by the recently retired quarterback Tom Brady after the NFC Divisional Round game.

Weddle said he wanted to show the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback respect and let him know how Brady inspired him from a distance:

“Yeah, he was, you know. I just wanted to show my respect to him after the game and let him know how much I admire him, and look up to him. And he was just like, ‘Dude, you got to be sore as, you know what.’ We just talked back and forth a little bit. Just, you know, he's the goat and just wanted to let him know he inspired me from afar.”

(via Eric Weddle went from retirement to playing a whopping 61 snaps in the Divisional Round vs. the #Bucs Tom Brady: “You gotta be sore AF.”Weddle: “Why you got to make it a game, bro?(via @NFLFilms Eric Weddle went from retirement to playing a whopping 61 snaps in the Divisional Round vs. the #Bucs. Tom Brady: “You gotta be sore AF.” Weddle: “Why you got to make it a game, bro? (via @NFLFilms) https://t.co/pFp87Q173P

The Rams defeated the Buccaneers by a score of 30-27 on the road. They then faced NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC Championship game. They won 20-17 to advance to Super Bowl 2022 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles went on to win their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1999 season by a score 23-20.

Weddle and His NFL Career

Chicago Bears v San Diego Chargers

For Weddle, it was the first Super Bowl of his career. He was drafted in the second round by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2007 NFL Draft.

The safety played the first nine years of his career with the Chargers, recording 19 interceptions, 851 combined tackles, six and half sacks.

He was also selected to three Pro Bowl teams and is a two-time All-Pro. His 19 interceptions are tied for the ninth-most in franchise history.

He then went to the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons (2016-2019) and made it to the Pro Bowl in all three seasons. The safety had 10 interceptions, 220 combined tackles and three sacks in his time with Baltimore.

He signed with the Rams for the 2019 season and defended just four passes in his lone season, retiring in February 2020. However, Los Angeles signed the 37-year-old for the playoffs this season.

After winning Super Bowl 2022, he decided to call it a career once more after tearing his pectoral during the game. Weddle ended his career a little over 10 hours away from where he was born in Fortuna, California.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Eric Weddle was literally retired a few weeks ago and now he gets to retire again as a Super Bowl champion. Eric Weddle was literally retired a few weeks ago and now he gets to retire again as a Super Bowl champion. https://t.co/2I3JHPs8Ss

Edited by Adam Dickson