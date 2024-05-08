Erin Andrews defends 'empowering' Taylor Swift as extensive media attention follows Travis Kelce relationship

Taylor Swift has attracted a new group of fans to the NFL. Last season, many girls tuned into the sport to catch a glimpse of the music star outside of a concert hall. While they waited, these Taylor Swift fans discovered a new passion for the sport.

American sportscaster and television personality Erin Andrews circled the wagons in an interview with the New York Post. The interview touched on a variety of topics, including Taylor Swift.

“This whole media fascination with her being involved in our sport, and people having opinions about it hurting the league — are you kidding me? She’s incredible for our sport," Andrews said.

"I find [Swift] to be completely fascinating and empowering, and I feel like now more than ever. She’s opened the door to these young female viewers.

“I loved watching sports because of my dad. I grew up thinking these players were my friends. And a lot of guys come up to me and say, ‘This is so cool that [Swift] was able to get my daughter interested in watching a game, and now I can sit and teach her about it,’” she said.

TV star cautions Taylor Swift about dangers of drinking too much with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce at the 2023–24 AFC Championship

With many falling into trouble with substance abuse over the last 20 years, some are fearful that Travis Kelce could be exposing Swift to the dark side of pop stardom.

"To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk," One Tree Hill star Jana Kramer said about Travis Kelce on the "Whine Down" podcast.

According to TMZ, she hopes that Taylor Swift doesn't slip down the rabbit hole via Kelce.

Since winning the Super Bowl, Kelce has been seen drinking in public at Super Bowl celebrations and even at an event in which he earned his degree in Cincinnati, Ohio.

