If Erin Andrews has her way, she wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to tie the knot. As written by E! Online’s Jess Cohen and Sarah Grossbart, the FOX Sports sideline reporter said about the couple:

“I want them to get married so bad. I love, love. I love him. He’s amazing.

I’m so pumped how happy she’s made Travis. Their support for each other is adorable,” she added

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrews lent a hand in connecting the All-Pro tight end and the 14-time Grammy Award winner through her “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast. She said during their August 3 episode:

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy.”

Her co-host, Charissa Thompson, seconded Andrews’ thoughts by saying:

“Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy.”

Before that plea, Travis Kelce made an unsuccessful attempt to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet and his number after her concert at Arrowhead Stadium. As he revealed in the “New Heights” podcast, she does not meet with people before and after concerts to conserve her voice.

Eventually, they got to know each other, and Swift watched Kelce’s 2023 Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead. She watched 12 more games last season, including Super Bowl 58, which the Kansas City Chiefs won over the San Francisco 49ers. She flew from Tokyo, Japan, to make it in time for the big game.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion supported Swift during his free time. He went to Argentina during their bye week and was present in Singapore after the NFL season.

Travis Kelce thanked Andrews via Instagram for campaigning for him. Likewise, Swift wore a Chiefs jacket from Andrews’ WEAR collection to the Chiefs’ 2023 Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage date is still an unanswered question

While Erin Andrews cheers for that outcome, the answer remains uncertain. However, the couple is spending more time together during Travis Kelce’s offseason and Taylor Swift’s break from her critically acclaimed Eras Tour.

For reference, the first day of off-season OTAs often occurs in April, while off-season workouts commence in May. There’s a mandatory minicamp in June before the training camp from July to August.

In the meantime, Swift will resume the Eras Tour on May 9 in Nanterre, France.