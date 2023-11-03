Erin Andrews pits NFL vs The Bachelor amidst rampant Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce coverage

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews is among the most experienced NFL broadcasters today, and she has borne witness to the latest phenomenon overtaking the league.

As September closed, rumors started to surface that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was dating pop star, Taylor Swift. While neither has confirmed it, photos, videos and testimony from anonymous sources have painted a clear picture of their status.

On Thursday, Andrews sat down with People to discuss how media coverage of the relationship enlarged the league's reach. She revealed one of its recent huge stats:

"We've actually been the number one rated show for women all over television. I mean, that's more than The Bachelor, or whatever show you think women are watching. I mean, the fan base for the NFL before the Taylor Swift effect was already about 50-50. But we know that casual fans are now watching.

"That's something that Taylor Swift brought to the NFL during Week 3 of the season, and it has been so great. What we need is to reintroduce our teams, our players' stories, to them."

Erin Andrews gives a tip to Swifties who have started watching the NFL, reveals Taylor Swift's further influence on female fandom

So how does a Swiftie learn to love the game? For Andrews, it begins with learning the basics from others:

"Ask questions. There's no such thing as a stupid question. Get to know our players, get to know our teams, get to know our traditions. We have so many great stories and so many fun things going on in the league. You'll love it.

"If somebody like myself, who has been a fan all my life, is finding new interest in the league and in the athletes? I promise you we have so much to offer. It's great. And we can help you dress. You'll look super cute for it!"

Another aspect where Swift has had an impact on the league is in young girls watching games, as the sportscaster explained via her personal experience:

"I was telling a story last week that I saw a dad who posted on Instagram a picture of his two little girls watching football, and they were looking for Taylor. And he just wrote, 'Thanks Taylor Swift.' And I just think that's so cool.

"I have dads ask me all the time, how do I get my daughters to like it? I actually started loving the game because it was something to do with my dad. So if that's what Taylor Swift can bring, I think that's pretty cool."

Andrews can be seen and heard this Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game alongside Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.