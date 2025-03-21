Ernest Jones IV gifts his mom $135,000 2025 Mercedes-Benz after landing $33,000,000 deal with Seahawks

Ernest Jones IV got a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks and he knew that one of the first people he had to thank was his mom. The linebacker has had a tumultuous time in the NFL since being drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl during his time in Los Angeles but was traded to the Titans last year. He then moved to Seattle mid-season and would have entered free agency had the Seahawks not renewed his contract.

Ad

They did so by giving him a three-year $33 million deal. After getting the deal he was hoping for, Ernest Jones IV splurged on a Mercedes-Benz car for his mother, which is valued at over $100,000. It was a touching moment, with her barely able to contain her surprise before hugging her son.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ernest Jones IV expresses happiness for family after signing contract with Seahawks

Ernest Jones IV's commitment to his family extends beyond his mother. After signing the deal with the Seahawks, he noted that he was excited about being part of the team and aiming for championships. However, he said the biggest issue addressed by the contract was the stability that he hoped for because this meant he would not have to uproot his family.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm super excited, super blessed, thankful to be a part of this team and what's to come. We've got some good things brewing here, and I'm super excited to be a part of it... That's the biggest thing, not having to move my family, being able to get settled here. Let's go win some games, win some championships and do what we've got to do."

Ad

After moving two teams in one year, Ernest Jones IV also revealed last year why staying in Seattle was his preference, crediting head coach Mike Macdonald for being in sync with him.

"We (the had coach and him) feel the game the same way. We feel what teams are trying to do to us—we're not all the way right, but we seem to be right most of the time. I just think the feel that we have for the game is the same, the way we talk about the game, the love of the game, it just all works out together, and we're able to communicate well. His communication from me to him goes out towards the whole defense."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will now be on Ernest Jones IV to provide continuity to a much-changing roster as the Seahawks look to get back into the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.