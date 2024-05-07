ESPN analyst names biggest winner in Odell Beckham Jr.'s $3,000,000 Dolphins move, and it's not Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. last week on a one-year $3 million contract. The addition of the Super Bowl LVI winner, given the nature of the deal, to Mike McDaniels' offense is a steal for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Signing Odell Beckham Jr. is a sign that the team is investing in their quarterback by providing him more weapons.

Sam Acho, though, believes that the real winner of the Odell Beckham Jr. signing is not Tagovailoa. On NFL Live, the ESPN analyst said that Jaylen Waddle would be the most benefitted with the three-time Pro Bowler's addition (from 00:51):

"I think it's a good signing," Acho said. "But not for the reason others may think. I think the signing is good for a guy like Jaylen Waddle, a guy who is a younger player in the league.

"Yes, he has Tyreek Hill, but they have a dude like Odell Beckham Jr. who has experience in the NFL for so many years. So now all of a sudden you have another veteran locker room presence to help develop the younger guys in that room."

He added:

"So for me, I think the benefit of this signing is yes, another security blanket for your quarterback Tua. But also the mentorship, the experience in that wide receiver room. I think it'd be a great trio."

Odell Beckham Jr.'s addition makes Dolphins' high-powered offense more dangerous

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. is a boost for the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were one of the most productive wide receiver duos last season. They combined for 2813 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 191 catches.

The Dolphins wide receiver group together ranked second in the NFL for total receivng yards (4,698), thrid in yards per reception (12.0) and tied fourth for receiving touchdowns (30).

The team felt the presence when injury-hit Jaylen Waddle and Tyreeek Hill missed five games together. Odell Beckham's addition as the third option will help the Dolphins. He recorded 35 catches, 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Beckham ranked seventh in the NFL for yards per reception (16.1) in 2023.

Health has been a concern for the Super Bowl LVI champion, who has had multiple ACL tears and one fractured ankle. But he showed his durability last season, playing 14 games.

If Beckham stays healthy, he will be a vital cog for the Dolphins offense, operating through Tyreek Hill, Waddle and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.

