ESPN analyst predicts Texans to help C.J. Stroud with Ohio State star in latest mock draft

Could the Houston Texans look to improve their offensive line with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. thinks so. On Tuesday, Kiper released his latest mock draft, where he predicts the Texans will select Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

Simmons is one of the best tackles in the draft and was named Third-Team All-Big Ten last season. Unfortunately for Simmons, he suffered a torn patellar tendon last season but is expected to be ready to go in Week 1 in the fall.

Kiper thinks it's a no-brainer for Houston to add Simmons after they traded away tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Kiper wrote:

"Even after giving up 54 sacks in 2024 (tied for third-most), Houston traded away its best offensive lineman in left tackle Laremy Tunsil. That's why this pick is easy for me. Simmons has smooth movement traits, and he allowed one sack over 19 starts since shifting to left tackle before the 2023 season.

"The only reason I don't have him coming off the board earlier is his knee injury. He went down in October and missed the rest of the season, and he hasn't yet worked out. But once he's healthy, he could step into that LT void and try to turn around the pass protection in Houston."

C.J. Stroud will look to bounce back from a sophomore slump this season with the Houston Texans

CJ Stroud during AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is off to a good start in his young NFL career, appearing and winning a playoff game in each of his first two seasons.

Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons two years ago, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes. He also helped Houston reach the playoffs, throwing for 449 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

This past season in his second season in the NFL, Stroud upped his record, going from 9-6 to 10-7 as a starter, but didn't replicate the same success as his rookie season.

Stroud threw for fewer yards (3,727), touchdowns (20), had a drop in completion percentage (63.2 percent) and threw more interceptions (12.)

This off-season, the Texans added wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars while Stefon Diggs remains a free agent. They've been one of the quieter teams in free agency, with their biggest move being trading Laremy Tunsil.

Stroud, being sacked the third-most in the NFL last season, will look to have a better year, but the Texans will have to address some offensive needs before the season.

