ESPN analyst projects Will Campbell landing with AFC East team in latest mock draft

In ESPN’s latest mock draft released on Thursday, analyst Matt Miller projects that the AFC East club will try to beef up its offensive line by selecting Will Campbell. The Miami Dolphins could be on the hunt for some added pass protection next season and may be looking to the upcoming NFL Draft to address that need with their 13th overall pick.

The LSU product has been talked about a lot this week because of his arm length. On Wednesday, his arms were measured at 33 inches, a big jump from the 32 5/8 number he came in at during the 2025 NFL Combine.

“Campbell started at tackle in all three seasons at LSU, but his short arms (measured at 32⅝ inches at the combine, well below the NFL’s 34-inch standard) have tagged him as a player likely to move to guard,” Miller said in his analysis.

Last season, the Dolphins missed the playoffs, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked 21 times, the second-most in his NFL career. Miami finished with a record of 8-9 in 2024 after going 11-6 the previous campaign.

Will Campbell was measured 6-6 and weighed 319 pounds at the Combine. He was an All-American for the Tigers last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which recognizes the top lineman in the SEC.

Terron Armstead’s situation could determine where Will Campbell plays

The Miami Dolphins have an elite pass blocker at the offensive tackle spot. Terron Armstead is a five-time Pro Bowler who was a Second-team All-Pro in 2018. At the same time, the 33-year-old was due to make $13.3 million next season, though he said he’d be willing to take a pay cut. There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding his future, though, at the moment, he’s not due to become a free agent until 2027.

The Dolphins would save $4 million by releasing Armstead before Jun. 1.

“Given how desperate the Dolphins are for a quality tackle, they’d be wise to try Campbell there first and move him to guard if needed,” said Miller.

Regardless of what happens with Armstead, Miller believes that Miami must improve on the offensive line. Will Campbell has previously said he is willing to play at tackle or guard. During his college career, he was named a first-team All-SEC player twice and the Second-team in 2022.

In 2024, the Tigers captured the ReliaQuest Bowl and the Texas Bowl. The NFL Draft takes place April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

