"You now get the headlines again" - ESPN analyst rips Aaron Rodgers for creating drama to get attention

Aaron Rodgers took part in a round-table discussion after participating in the charity golf event The Match this week, where he teamed with fellow NFC quarterback Tom Brady to narrowly defeat young AFC rivals Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. During the interview, Rodgers mentioned that he could see the end was near and that retirement was always on his mind.

NFL reporter and analyst Dianna Russini appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max radio show to give her opinion on the drama surrounding Rodgers' comment. It may be an opinion shared by many analysts who report on the league.

“Congratulations, Aaron Rodgers, you now get the headlines again. Guess what we’re talking about to start off this football segment? Aaron Rodgers again. We did this all last year. Is he going back to Green Bay? What is he doing? Is he going to stay a Packer?"

Russini went on to describe her annoyance at the topic:

"Now we’re going to have a conversation about him retiring... The grind, I believe, when I talk to players about him, training and just dealing with everything that comes with football. It’s exhausting.”

Rodgers does seem to crave the spotlight. The quarterback has taken a backseat to other new stories this off-season, including possible Baker Mayfield and Deebo Samuel trades and Deshaun Watson's off-the-field legal struggles.

Aaron Rodgers' comments will be the topic of discussion for the rest of the offseason

With his comments about retirement, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has ensured media outlets will be talking about him over the next several days. Is Rodgers creating drama for himself? Or did he make the statement out of transparency with no real ulterior motives?

Whatever the case may be, Rodgers will return to the Packers for the 2022 season and make another run at a second Super Bowl ring and attempt to accomplish the rare feat of three straight league MVP awards.

However, Rodgers will have to do it this time without his favorite target. Davante Adams will now catch passes from Derek Carr for the Las Vegas Raiders. Who will step up to fill the void left behind by the wide receiver has yet to be seen, but with Rodgers under center, there's always a chance for a trip to the playoffs.

