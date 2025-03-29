ESPN announces original series on Chiefs featuring “the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid"

Patrick Mahomes has helped the Kansas City Chiefs establish themselves as one of the most successful franchises in the modern era of the NFL. After being drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in 2017, the quarterback has led coach Andy Reid's team to five Super Bowl appearances, winning three Lombardi Trophies.

Ad

Now, to commemorate the team's legacy, the Chiefs are getting a new original series about their struggles and journey throughout the 2024 season. On Friday, ESPN announced that they are in the development process of a new series about Patrick Mahomes and his team. They joined hands with NFL Films, Skydance Sports, Foolish Club Studios and 2PM Productions for this project.

ESPN's President of Content, Burke Magnus, released a statement talking about what this new six-part documentary about the Kansas City Chiefs will cover.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"ESPN and Disney+ know that sports fans are interested in stories that take them beyond the X's and O's, and this series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team," Magnus said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of the Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that makes this team a global phenomenon," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The docuseries will follow the team's journey last season through the POV of the players, coaches and other members of the franchise. It will also explore the Chiefs' history in the league and the legacy that they have established.

Kristen Lappas of Words+ Pictures is directing this new original docuseries about Mahomes and the Chiefs. She is known for her other projects, such as "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" and "Be Water".

Ad

Royals All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. credits Patrick Mahomes for his success

The Kansas City Royals made it to the American League Division Series last year. And one of the key players on the pitch for them was infielder Bobby Witt Jr</a>. During an appearance on Jomboy Media's "Dugout Discussion", Witt talked about his relationship with Royals part-owner, Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

The 2024 Gold Glove Award winner credited the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for his success. Witt talked about how Mahomes gives him valuable advice and how he considers the Chiefs star his role model.

"He gives me some good advice," Witt said. "He texted me last year going into the playoffs, which was really cool. I went to the AFC Championship Game, so I got to message him after the game and he was fired up.

Ad

"He's just a great dude and a kind of role model for me because of who he is and how he does things. We want to win championships and he's done that," he added.

(from 22:35 mark onwards)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were on the verge of a historic three-peat last season. However, their dreams were crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.