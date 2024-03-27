ESPN, CBS and NBC are competing to sign Jason Kelce post-retirement: Report

When an athlete retires, networks come clamoring for their broadcast services often, and that appears to be no different for Jason Kelce. The star center retired from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and he is reportedly already being courted by ESPN, NBC and CBS alike. Most of the major sports networks have attempted to get him to come on board.

Per several reports, ESPN is reportedly "determined" to land Kelce to play a role in their Monday Night Football broadcast. The network is not totally sure on Robert Griffin III or Larry Fitzgerald, and are pursuing new options.

CBS and NBC are also interested. Amazon Prime is reportedly looking into it, too. Kelce worked with the broadcast crew on a Thursday Night Football game last year between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears and was a big hit with the studio and fans alike.

Kelce has been a wildly successful podcaster, and his appearances on any broadcast last year, be it after his own game or on a bye week, were pretty impressive, so the television world is aiming to get him.

Nick Sirianni praises Jason Kelce as star center walks away

Jason Kelce is going to provide a major hole for the Eagles to fill. The center is the engine of the offensive line, and a massive part of the overall offense. Kelce, widely regarded as the league's best for some time now, will no longer be that engine for Philly.

Nick Sirianni praised Jason Kelce

Head coach Nick Sirianni recognizes that, and gave Kelce immense praise via Daily Mail:

"Obviously we are losing one of the best players in not only Eagles history but NFL history. One of the best centers of all time, so obviously there's gonna be things that we gotta work to replace with that."

It remains to be seen just how the Eagles will address it, but they have one of the NFL's best lines and one of its best offensive line coaches, so they will find a way to adjust and move into the future without their former stalwart.