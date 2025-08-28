  • home icon
  • "ESPN doesn’t give a sh*t about s*xual assault": NFL fans bring up Taylor Lewan's r*pe allegations after latest deal with Disney network

"ESPN doesn’t give a sh*t about s*xual assault": NFL fans bring up Taylor Lewan's r*pe allegations after latest deal with Disney network

By Arnold
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:12 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
NFL fans bring up Taylor Lewan's r*pe allegations after latest deal with Disney network (image credit: getty)

Former NFL stars Taylor Lewan and Will Compton will appear across ESPN platforms throughout the season, mainly on "Get Up," the network announced on Thursday. The duo, who host the popular "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast, will also make select appearances on "SportsCenter" and other ESPN studio content.

However, when fans found out that Lewan would be on ESPN platforms for the upcoming season, some weren't happy about it. They brought up his rape allegations that made headlines when he was playing in the league.

"ESPN doesn’t give a sh*t about s*xual assault," one fan tweeted.

"ESPN love hiring s*xual abusers," another fan said.
"Good god," one fan commented.

Here are more reactions.

"I'm a Michigan fan, followed this story the whole way. It's insane how it's just gone away for Lewan. Every time I see him on tv I always wonder do the employers not know this situation?" a fan wrote.
"Wow I had no clue," another fan wrote.
"Whoopsie daisy !!" one fan said.

Lewan was accused of threatening a woman who was allegedly raped in 2009 by his then-Michigan teammate, Brendan Gibbons.

Lewan denied involvement in it and said he never made any statement to threaten the woman.

"I've said a lot of dumb things," Lewan said in 2014, via NFL.com. "But those are not things I've said. I would never disrespect a woman like that. I consider myself a guy who holds doors, not threatens people."
Lewn did not participate in the 2014 NFL Combine to defend Gibbons. Gibbons was not charged with rape, but was expelled from the university in 2013.

A look at Taylor Lewan's NFL career

Former Tennessee Titans OT Taylor Lewan- Source: Imagn
The Tennessee Titans took Taylor Lewan at No. 11 pick in 2014. He played his entire nine-year pro career with the franchise. Lewan played 105 games and earned three Pro Bowl honors.

Since being released by Tennessee in 2023, Lewan has cohosted the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast with former Titans teammate Will Compton.

