ESPN mock draft sees Colorado star Shedeur Sanders endure major slip down draft boards

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has seen a major slip on draft boards in ESPN's Field Yates' latest mock draft. Yates released his latest mock draft on Monday, and while some initially had Sanders going as high as first overall to the Tennessee Titans, or third overall to the New York Giants, Yates has Sanders slipping down to sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's certainly an interesting scenario Yates has painted for draft day. He has Sanders' teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter going first overall to the Titans.

Meanwhile, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the first quarterback taken off of the board, being selected by the New York Giants third overall.

Las Vegas is certainly a team in need of a quarterback going into the 2025 NFL season. The likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell failed to produce any substance of promise this past season.

With Pete Carroll coming in to serve as the franchise's next head coach, he'll need a shiny new franchise quarterback he can mold right out the gate.

Sanders could be exactly that should he slip to the organization at the No. 6 spot. A selection by the Raiders would be a coveted one, as the organization has only ever used a first-round draft pick on a quarterback three times since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 (Marc Wilson (1980), Todd Marinovich (1991) and JaMarcus Russell (2007).

Shedeur Sanders has high expectations set upon him following his college career

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive run during his playing days with Jackson State and Colorado. Both of which were overseen by his father and head coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

His senior season saw him pass for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders was ranked fourth in the FBS in passing yards and trailed only Cam Ward in touchdown passes as the Hurricane passed for 39 on the season.

Sanders has also proven capable as a runner with the ability to extend plays with his legs and find the endzone with four rushing touchdowns in 2024. He'll certainly provide a spark to an NFL offense that needs a signal-caller in a league that has seen quarterback-dominant teams take the lion's share of success in recent seasons.

The 2025 NFL draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

