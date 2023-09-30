ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Tyreek Hill "incriminated" himself over p*rn star aspirations

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill shocked his fans when he told everyone about his post-retirement plans.

Earlier this week, Hill went live on Twitch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans. There, the seven-time Pro Bowl winner shared that he would like to enter into the world of adult entertainment after he retires from the NFL.

Although Mike Evans was tongue-tied after his comment, ESPN's "First Take" host Stephen A. Smith did not hold back and said that Hill dug a grave for himself by making that statement.

According to Smith, Hill should not pursue the controversial career because it could have a negative impact on his personal and professional life.

"A long time ago, I knew a lot of people that had those aspirations. Not how I roll," Smith said.

"I don't want someone that everybody's had. So for Tyreek Hill to admit something like this, you sort of incriminate yourself. Because if you got a woman in your life, you talking about having aspirations of being a porn star, chances are you already been practicing. And that's not a crime."

The sports commentator, though, did not want to get associated with the adult film industry. He said he cannot completely discourage Hill from pursuing his post-retirement venture.

"This is America. It ain't for everybody! I certainly would never want to do that to myself, but can't knock you, Tyreek Hill."

Tyreek Hill in 2023: How has the star WR performed from Week 1 to Week 3?

Tyreek Hill is setting this NFL season ablaze, showcasing his prowess as a premier wide receiver. In Week 1, he wowed against the Los Angeles Chargers with 11 receptions, 215 yards, and two touchdowns, securing a win for the Dolphins. Week 2 saw Hill amass 35 catches for 484 yards and five touchdowns.

In the recent Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos, Hill's remarkable performance with nine receptions, 157 yards, and a touchdown played a pivotal role in the Dolphins' dominant 70-20 victory. Notably, he made a spectacular 54-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, showcasing his speed and playmaking ability.

Overall, his first three weeks have seen him notch up 25 receptions, 412 yards, and four touchdowns, proving his prowess and vital role in the Dolphins' offensive success.