ESPN's Stephen A Smith compares Shedeur Sanders to NFL QB who could land $194,000,000 contract

We're officially in Super Bowl week which means 30 other teams are now focused on what they need to do in the upcoming NFL draft in April and which names they need to keep a tab on when it comes to free agency. Given the fact that the draft is up first, teams at the top end of the draft like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will be paying close attention to their team needs.

At the top of the class stand the likes of Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. The Titans, Browns and Giants will likely have a need at QB for varying reasons but it will also mean that Ward and Sanders will likely be off the board by the time the other teams come calling.

One man who believes Shedeur Sanders could compare to a QB who went to the Super Bowl is ESPN's Stephen A Smith.

“Shedeur has all the intangibles. We love the poise. We love the pedigree. He can make the requisite throws. He can chunk up some yards on the ground but he’s not that mobile," Stephen A Smith said on ESPN's First Take.

"But listen to what they say about him. His arm is not that strong. He’s not that mobile. But he’s a winner. He finds a way to get things done. That’s the kind of things we’ve said about the Brock Purdys of the world. Obviously I think Shedeur’s an upgrade from that athletically.”

Purdy is set for an extension and Spotrac projects he could sign a four-year deal worth $194 million.

Where Shedeur Sanders could land in 2025 NFL Draft

Off top, there are two teams in desperate need of a new quarterback - the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Tennessee Titans have a minor need at QB but given the fact that both Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter will be available at the top of the draft, the decision becomes a little murkier.

As things stand, the Giants have the #3 overall pick which means they could land one of Sanders or Cam Ward.

However, the Browns have the #2 overall pick. Since Deshaun Watson is likely to spend most of the year recovering from injury, we could very well see the Browns pivot to a young QB to take the franchise in a whole new direction come April.

