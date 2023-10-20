Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and ESPN's First Take host Stephen A. Smith have been throwing jabs on social media over a dispute about Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While Tagovailoa has been having a season as good as anyone else, Smith apparently doesn't think so. Yesterday on First Take, he made a comment that all Tagovailoa does is throw two-yard passes that his playmakers, like Hill, turn into big plays.

However, when he said that, the show had in the background Tua Tagovailoa throwing multiple deep passes to different receivers.

This caused Hill to call Smith out on his podcast, to which Smith called Hill out this morning on First Take, telling the star receiver to 'watch his mouth'. Smith said:

"I got seven TVs in my basement. To accuse me of not watching the game. Tyreek Hill, please watch your mouth. You don't know what you're talking about. Okay. But I wasn't saying to, was throwing three passes. I was saying that's all he had to do to accentuate my point, that you are so great. I believe you deserve to be the MVP candidate. For the Dolphins, even more than Tua."

Here are the comments made by Hill that Smith responded to:

"If you really just watch the games and just watch how we played like none of our routes are really like two yards, you feel me? Like as a quarterback, is the quarterback is like the hardest position in the league, you feel me? And for a guy to be even considered to be MVP, like next level, and for Stephen A. Smith to go out his way.

"And you say that Tua isn't worthy of being like MVP is crazy. It's crazy to me... Just because a guy has talent around him now and he's succeeding. Like it doesn't mean that he's not worthy of being a kind of candidate of MVP is just, I don't know. All of my receptions last week were over 30 yards. I feel me either 25 or 30 yards."

Can Tua Tagovailoa prove Stephen A. Smith wrong by winning MVP?

Tua Tagovailoa during Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

As of right now, Tua Tagovailoa is tied for the best odds to win 2023-24 NFL MVP at +350. He and Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, are tied for the highest odds.

There's no surprise that Tagovailoa has such high odds to win MVP. He leads the league in passing yards with 1,876, and in passer rating (114.1.) He's also tied for the most touchdown passes (14) with Kirk Cousins.

Tagovailoa has led Miami to a 5-1 record which is tied for the best record in the AFC, and the Miami Dolphins sit first in the AFC East.

If he continues to have the season he's been having, he very well could win his first MVP award.

