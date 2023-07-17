Evan Engram 40 time: Is Jaguars TE faster than Travis Kelce?

Yes, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram is faster than Kansas City All-Pro pass catcher Travis Kelce. Engram is one of the fastest tight ends in the National Football League and has built a reputation for bursting past defenders with his raw speed.

Evan Engram ran the 40-yard dash in a staggering 4.42 seconds at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce ran the dash in 4.61 seconds at the Bearcats Pro Day.

He couldn't participate in any physical drills in the NFL Combine due to a sports hernia. Engram and Kelce are physical specimens, representing matchup nightmares for defensive coordinators.

Evan Engram's player profile

Coming into the NFL, Evan Engram's player comp was Jordan Reed. Engram lacked elite size at the tight end position but made up for that with his athletic ability and speed. He appealed to franchises looking for a mobile tight end who could be deployed as a wildcard in a matchup-based passing attack.

These days, Evan Engram does his thing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching passes from Trevor Lawrence. He recently signed a new deal with the franchise that will keep him locked in for the next few years in Jacksonville.

His core strengths

Able to pluck balls low, high and behind him

Accelerates out of his breaks to uncover from defenders for quarterback

Competitive, athletic runner after the catch

He had an excellent explosion over the first five yards of his route

Nimble feet with quick, controlled strides into and out of his breaks

His drawbacks

Doesn't post up defenders effectively

Move tight end only who lacks dependability as a blocker

SpreadOffense.com @SpreadOffense #RPO Travis Kelce (X) in a reduced split, runs a 5 yard speed out tagged to an inside zone run. Easy pitch and catch on the isolation. #spreadoffense

Travis Kelce's player profile

Coming into the NFL, Travis Kelce was viewed as the heir to Rob Gronkowski's throne as the best tight end in the league.

Interestingly, heading out of college, Kelce wasn't seen as a tremendous athlete but did many things well. He was a terrific run blocker throughout his career for the Bearcats but elevated his game as a receiver in his senior season.

Suffice to say that he's on his way to the Hall of Fame after over a decade of bamboozling defenders. Kelce has won two Super Bowl rings as a critical contributor to the all-conquering Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce is regularly in GOAT conversations for his position and totals 1,000-yard seasons like it's nothing.

His core strengths

An ideal tight-end frame

Plays with leverage

Very physical run blocker

Wide catching radius, can adjust and make the difficult catch

His drawbacks

Lacks blazing speed

He was suspended for an entire season for violating team rules.

