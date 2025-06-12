Evan Engram’s wife Emily makes feelings known as TE prepares for Broncos debut season

Evan Engram's wife, Emily, shared her excitement about her husband playing his first season with the Broncos. The NFL TE inked a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos in March 2025 and is gearing up to play for them in the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, the Broncos shared pictures on Instagram of the preseason preparation. The post was shared by Evan Engram's wife on her social media handle, and in the caption, she talked about her excitement for the new season.
"I can't wait for the season to start," Emily wrote in the caption of the IG story.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Emily has been a strong supporter of her husband and earlier this year, when he signed the deal with the Broncos. On March 14 she shared a post on her Instagram, cheering for him:
"So blessed, so grateful and so incredibly proud!!!! I can’t wait to see what this new chapter has in store for my #1 🏆💙🧡"
She was seen wearing a light blue shirt and navy blue pants, pairing them with a belt. She also posed with Engram's jersey in the post.
Evan Engram's wife Emily watches a Coldplay concert ahead of the weekend
On Tuesday, Evan Engram's wife Emily, shared videos of the Coldplay concert on Instagram. She shared a video of the band's vocalist and pianist, Chris Martin, singing.
Her husband is gearing up for his debut season with the Broncos. Last season, he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and before that, he was part of the New York Giants, with whom he played from 2017 to 2021.
In his last season for the Jaguars, Engram recorded 365 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Denver Broncos are scheduled to start the 2025 season against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, September 8.
Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.