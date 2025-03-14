Evan Engram's wife Emily is over the moon as two-time Pro Bowl TE secures $23,000,000 contract with Broncos

Evan Engram has found a new team after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. And at least one person close to him cannot be any happier for him.

On Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end reportedly agreed to join the Denver Broncos on a two-year, $23-million contract. He is expected to become a secondary passing option for quarterback Bo Nix.

His model wife Emily (nee Caro) shared her delight at the news, writing in an Instagram Story:

"Excited is an understatement! So proud of you babe (three white heart emojis)"

Emily Caro reacts to Evan Engram joining Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, Engram called himself "blessed" to be a Bronco and followed it with a GIF of the comic book villain The Joker, a reference to Sean Payton's previous comments about wanting a "joker" in the offense who could create mismatches.

And his mother Michelle Zelina revealed the number that he would wear: No. 1.

Insiders show excitement at Evan Engram's potential with Broncos

Evan Engram's family members are not the only people excited about his prospects in Denver, however. Many analysts also believe he will greatly enjoy playing alongside Bo Nix, starting with NBC Sports' Denny Carter. He opines that the two-time Pro Bowler represents a major positional upgrade for Sean Payton and thus could be a very underrated fantasy pickup:

"I wouldn't be all that shocked if (he) was the no. 2 pass-catching option behind Courtland Sutton in a quietly underrated passing attack. ... I easily think (he) very easily could be a top 10, maybe even a top five tight end if he stays healthy."

Another insider who is very optimistic about this stint is Mile High Sports' Doug Ottewill, who calls him the "keys to Payton's Ferrari":

"Engram is not a plodding blocker who may or may not haul in a quick out before stumbling to the ground. He’s big but fast. He’s a sharp route runner whose yards after catch light up the stat sheet."

And the best part for him is that it frees up Sean Layton and George Paton to go for a running back or wide receiver in the first round of the draft, reserving Engram's backup/successor for Day 2 - with options like Elijah Arroyo, Harold Fannin Jr., and Nix's former Oregon teammate Terrance Ferguson potentially available for them by that time.

