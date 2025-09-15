“Eventually all empires fall”: NFL analyst points out Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs’ vulnerability as passing game woes continue

All good things must come to an end, including the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominance.
That’s what one NFL analyst believes could be happening with the reigning three-time AFC champions. Since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2018 season, they have been in Super Bowl contention every year, making it to the AFC Championship Game or further in each of his seasons behind centre.
After two weeks in 2025, the Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, with the two-time league MVP struggling to get the offense on track.
“History tells us that, eventually, all empires fall”, wrote ESPN’s Jason Reid on Monday. For Reid, this team are in need of answers more than at any time in the Mahomes era.
“Unlike in the past – when Mahomes’ brilliance often enabled the Chiefs to overcome their deficiencies – having the league’s best player at the sport’s most important position no longer seems to be enough,” added Reid.
The Chiefs followed up a one-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their opener with a 20-17 home defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday. It was their first regular-season loss at Arrowhead Stadium since Christmas Day 2023, when the Las Vegas Raiders beat them 20-14.
Counting their Super Bowl hammering they suffered at the hands of the Eagles, Mahomes has lost his last three NFL starts for the first time in his career. The last time the Chiefs started a season at 0-2 was in 2014.
The Chiefs’ offensive deficiencies are to blame for their struggles
While Mahomes is getting the brunt of criticisms for their slow start, there’s more to their problem than that. The team spent under $17 million on their receiver room this season, the sixth-lowest figure among NFL teams. Travis Kelce, meanwhile, is the third-highest paid tight end in the league, and the offensive line is making a total of $72.2 million, the second-highest.
Kelce mishandled a Mahomes pass near the goal line, which led to an Eagles interception on Sunday. Mahomes, meanwhile, was sacked twice and faced his share of pressure. The team also committed six penalties, many on the offensive line, with Jawaan Taylor being the most common perpetrator since his arrival. Their wide receivers have dropped their share of passes.
The Chiefs aren’t getting a return on investment at receiver or on the O-line, while Kelce isn’t delivering like he used to, posting the fewest touchdowns, receiving yards and yards per reception in 2024.
Additionally, the running game continues to be stagnant. When you add all of that up, it’s no surprise to see the team struggling. According to the NBC column, all of those struggles make it difficult for even a quarterback of Mahomes’ calibre to thrive.
