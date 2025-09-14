  • home icon
  "Every damn year" "Made of glass": NFL fans outraged as Joe Burrow suffers ankle injury vs Jaguars

"Every damn year" "Made of glass": NFL fans outraged as Joe Burrow suffers ankle injury vs Jaguars

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:20 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
"Every damn year" "Made of glass": NFL fans outraged as Joe Burrow suffers ankle injury vs Jaguars (Credit: IMAGN)+

NFL fans were concerned after Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback Joe Burrow stayed on the ground after being sacked during Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A week after Burrow and Co. ended a three-year streak of losing their season opener, the Bengals may be bracing for terrible news, as Burrow starred in a concerning moment in Week 2.

Burrow was sacked at 8:36 in the second quarter on third and 25. He stayed on the ground until trainers entered the field and got up, which prompted fans to cheer.

Even so, fans shared their concerns about Joe Burrow's availability for the rest of the game. Some focused on the bad fortune that Burrow has experienced in recent years, especially regarding his health.

"Are you serious?? Bengals are now mega screwed if it’s serious," one fan said.
"Every damn year," another fan said.
"Made of glass," another fan wrote.
Others blamed the Bengals organization for failing to protect their starting quarterback.

"Starting to hate the bengals organization," one fan said.
"They need to protect him. Going to end up like Andrew Luck at this rate," another fan said.
"Oline is important," another fan said.

NFL insider Adam Schefter added that Burrow was limping on his way to the locker room, fueling fans' concerns.

Edited by Orlando Silva
