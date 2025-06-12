“Every situation is different”: Cam Heyward defends T.J. Watt as Steelers LB skips minicamp amid contract standoff

T.J. Watt's absence from the Steelers' minicamp has raised eyebrows, but not from everyone inside the locker room. Veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward has always been vocal, and he came to his teammate’s defense during Wednesday’s media session.
Watt is holding out for a new contract, and Heyward clarified that the situation deserves patience.
“There’s no reason for teammates to ever get drawn into it,” Heyward said (0:50).“From a player’s perspective, you always want your teammates taken care of as soon as possible, so you can just worry about football.”
Watt is entering the final year of his deal, and is set to earn north of $21 million. However, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett have already cashed in, with the Cowboys' Micah Parsons reportedly close to a megadeal.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fans are questioning why Watt’s extension hasn’t been fast-tracked. He's not just a top pass rusher, but arguably the heart of the Steelers' defense.
Cam Heyward knows what T.J. Watt must be going through
T.J. Watt is 30 years old, and some may point to the 2024 NFL season being a down year given his standards; however, he’s still elite. Watt has 96.5 career sacks and a relentless drive to work hard on and off the field.
Watt's presence terrorizes quarterbacks and changes games, and Mike Tomlin's defense won't be the same without him. Cam Heyward, who had his brief holdout before securing an extension last year, understands the emotional toll.
“It’s a lot of angst, lot of anxiety,” Heyward said on Wednesday. “You want to do right by the team. But you also want to know your worth. If you’re not getting the respect you deserve, it’s gonna create hostility.”
The Steelers’ locker room backs Watt, and with Aaron Rodgers leading the offense, Pittsburgh’s championship hopes hinge on the defense holding strong. However, without Watt, that goal would likely be tougher.
It’s unclear how long this contract standoff will last, but the clock is ticking. If the Steelers want their season to start with momentum, they’ll need Watt back — and paid — before training camp starts.
