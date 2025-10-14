  • home icon
  "Everybody's worst nightmare is now official": Colin Cowherd spells doom for rest of NFL after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' statement win vs. Lions

"Everybody's worst nightmare is now official": Colin Cowherd spells doom for rest of NFL after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' statement win vs. Lions

By Arnold
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:49 GMT
NFL: OCT 12 Lions at Chiefs
Colin Cowherd spells doom for rest of NFL after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' statement win vs. Lions - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Mahomes went 22 of 30 for 257 yards and three touchdowns against Detroit in a sizzling display to earn Kansas City its third win of the season.

On Monday, analyst Colin Cowherd appeared to send a warning to the rest of the league about Mahomes and the Chiefs returning to their best.

"Everybody's worst nightmare is now official: The Kansas City Chiefs once again are the best team in professional football," Cowherd said on his "The Herd" show.
The Lions entered their Week 6 game on the back of four straight wins. However, the Chiefs put a stop to their winning run.

Many, including Cowherd, doubted whether the Chiefs' dynasty was coming to an end after they lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Moreover, the Chiefs have not had a great start to the season. They have been incostent, losing three of their six games so far.

However, the dominant win over Detroit should ease some of the concerns for Chiefs fans.

There is also good news with Mahomes' red-hot form. The QB has recorded 1,514 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions and four rushing TDs in six games.

Mahomes is an early contender for the MVP award, and Kansas City fans will hope that the three-time Super Bowl winner can continue his excellent run.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Raiders (2-4) have had their struggles this season. However, they snapped their four-game losing streak with a 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Arnold

Arnold

Edited by Arnold
