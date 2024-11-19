"Everyone but Aaron Rodgers is the problem": NFL fans slam Jets for firing GM Joe Douglas a month after Robert Saleh

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas according to media reports, igniting a firestorm of fan frustration and organizational scrutiny.

Douglas' tenure ended with a dismal 30-64 record and zero playoff appearances. His draft history was a roller coaster—he discovered gems like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner but also spectacularly missed with quarterback Zach Wilson in 2021 and tackle Mekhi Becton in 2020.

Douglas oversaw a tumultuous period in Jets history marked by high-profile acquisitions that failed to deliver. Despite landing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, the team remains mired in mediocrity.

Fan reactions captured the mounting frustration. One user sarcastically dubbed the situation highlighting perceived favoritism of Rodgers.

"LeRodgersGM"

Other fans questioned why Rodgers remains untouchable despite the team's struggles.

"Everyone but Rodgers is the problem,"

Lmao everyone but Aaron

Some fans unleashed raw criticism, while others saw deeper systemic issues.

"He traded for a washed up 40-year-old QB I could do better"

"Too little, too late. Jets are a sinking ship that's only option is to try and stop the water coming in, but then another leak appears. Team needs a rebuild top to bottom but won't happen for a while"

This firing follows the dismissal of head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start. The team's 1-5 record under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich only intensified questions about leadership and direction.

Aaron Rodgers remains as Jets seek stability

Trading for Rodgers seemed like a franchise-changing move. Instead, Rodgers played just four snaps in 2023 after tearing his Achilles and failed to elevate the team in 2024.

Despite massive organizational changes, he remains firmly in place.

Owner Woody Johnson's decision to fire Douglas now—rather than wait until January when the season ends—signals a desperate attempt to reset a franchise spinning out of control. The move raises a critical question: Can the Jets truly rebuild while their quarterback seemingly remains beyond reproach?

