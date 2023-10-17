“Everything comes at a cost”: Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers’ stunning effort to recover from Achilles tear

Aaron Rodgers is determined to defy the odds and recover from his torn Achilles in time to return and save the season. That's an improbable, unprecedented feat. Tom Brady is impressed by it. That injury is not easy to come back from, but Rodgers is pushing himself to do what almost no one has done before.

Brady discussed Rodgers' recovery on the Let's Go! podcast, saying:

“He's pretty determined to get back and I really appreciate that about Aaron. It's like some guys use injuries as an excuse not to play. And then I think the inspiring part for me when I see guy like that is it shows you the love of the game that he has. He doesn't want to miss anything for his teammates."

Brady knows what injuries are like, and he knows that the Achilles tear is one of the most difficult to recover from:

“I know it's a tough battle. It's an incredible injury that he's trying to come back from but I appreciate his effort. That's the approach that winners take."

The New York Jets quarterback may not be able to return, but he's already progressing way faster than anyone expected. Perhaps he truly can defy the odds and get back to the team.

Tom Brady acknowledges Aaron Rodgers' risk

The road Aaron Rodgers is attempting to go down can have catastrophic results. Even if he's somehow able to make it back in time to play meaningful games for the Jets, he likely would stand tremendous risk of reinjuring himself.

Aaron Rodgers is working his way back

That fact is not lost on Tom Brady. Nevertheless, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said that's for him to decide. Everything has an injury risk, including a car ride:

"Let's say you had an ankle injury. Well, if you wait for that to get back to quote unquote 100%, well, it could be the first play of the game, your ankle is going to get hurt, someone runs and hit your finger. And now you're out. So it’s just up to every individual.”

The risk is high, but it's always high in this sport. The ex-New England Patriots star knows that and commends Aaron Rodgers for at least trying to make it back.

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Latest on Jets QB

The experts say he's moving at three times the traditional recovery speed. That puts him in line for a potential return in Week 15.

Neal ElAttrache, the famous surgeon, did Rodgers' surgery. He's renowned in the world of sports medicine and most famously repaired Brady's torn ACL in 2008.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

After retirement, Tom Brady is being a full-time father. He's also collecting ownership of sports franchises, such as the Las Vegas Raiders. He does his podcast as well ahead of a 2024 FOX broadcasting role.