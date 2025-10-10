  • home icon
  "Everything started going downhill": Shedeur Sanders blames Deion dating Karrueche Tran for negative times in Sanders family 

"Everything started going downhill": Shedeur Sanders blames Deion dating Karrueche Tran for negative times in Sanders family 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:50 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders blames Deion dating Karrueche Tran for negative times in Sanders family - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' role with the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain despite the team trading Joe Flacco, the ir designated starter at the start of the season, earlier this week.

Amid his uncertain future, Shedeur took a jab at his father, Deion Sanders' alleged girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

In a video shared on X, Coach Prime, who is in the hospital for surgery, FaceTimed Shedeur from his hospital bed.

“Me and Karrueche [are] chilling though, so we’ll call you back,” Coach Prime told Shedeur.

Shedeur responded:

“Now, now we’ve got to have a little talk with her anyway. Me and Bucky, ’cause ever since she started coming around, everything started going downhill.”
“She ain’t no slap rock,” Deion fired back.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach is undergoing his 16th surgery in his three years and updated on his health status on Tuesday, sharing a timeline for his return to the dugout.

"Preferably, I'll be right back tomorrow because I don't miss practice. This has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at. It's hereditary, it is what it is," Sanders said.
"There is nothing that I could have done to stop what has transpired. Nothing that I could have taken or something that I'm just not abiding by. It is what it is."

Shedeur Sanders trying to be "positive" after criticism from former NFL coach

While Coach Prime is dealing with a undisclosed health issue, Shedeur Sanders continues to make headlines with his comments. The Browns rookie faced backlash from Rex Ryan for "running his mouth."

Shedeur fired back at the former NFL coach by performing a mime when asked about fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel's promotion to the starting role last week.

The former Colorado star addressed Ryan's comments on Thursday:

"He's just trying to start something. We not on no negativity from now on. We not doing that. I'm just here to be positive, and I don't speak on anything negative. That's the new way, that's what we going forward with. Anything negative, we not talking about it, we not speaking on it."

The Browns rookie, who was the QB3 with veteran Joe Flacco as the backup to Gabriel for the Week 5 clash, was expected to be promoted to the backup role after Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. However, coach Kevin Stefanski has refused to confirm Sanders as QB2.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

