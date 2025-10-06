"Everything he touches he ruins": Browns fans blame Kevin Stefanski for allegedly destroying Deshaun Watson's career in Cleveland with poor coaching

Kevin Stefanski has come under pressure after the Cleveland Browns' poor start to the 2025 season. The Browns suffered a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 on Sunday, which was their fourth defeat in five games.

After the defeat, a Browns fan posed a question about Stefanski allegedly ruining Deshaun Watson's career, which led to some interesting reactions.

Content Browns - Focus @TheKardiac_Kid This is a weird question but did Kevin ruin Watson? I think it’s fair tbh

"Everything he touches he ruins," one tweeted.

Bri  Fire Stefanski (41-50)no playoff wins @bmolo316 Everything he touches he ruins.

"I fully believe Watson still got it. Dude was soooo special before he hit Cleveland..I'm afraid for Shedeur. As long as Kevin is HC!!" another added.

"About time someone spoke the obvious," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Duh. 4 was never the issue. It was always Stefanski & Berry. Haven't watched a single Browns game since these dumb ass fans cheered when Deshaun Watson, the best QB this franchise has ever seen, got injured," one wrote.

"100% He has developed 0 offensive talent and he could not even return a former probowler to mediocrity," another added.

"What QB hasn't he ruined or put in a position to under perform in Cleveland? I've wanted Stefanski fired since the handling of Baker Mayfield," a user tweeted.

The Browns hired Stefanski in January 2020. He was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2023, the two times he led Cleveland to the playoffs.

However, last season, the Browns finished with a 3-14 record. This season hasn't gotten off to a great start as well, which has put Stefanski's job under some threat.

Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski - Source: Imagn

Kevin Stefanski's Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Browns will need to turn things around soon if they have plans to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Steelers are on a two-game win streak.

