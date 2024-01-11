"Evil empire has finally fallen": NFL fans react as Bill Belichick-Patriots era comes to an end

After a few tough seasons in a row, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick are parting ways. it was an expected move after the team secured the third-worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. After 24 seasons, the two parties are going to go their separate ways.

Belichick will likely have his choice of where to coach. Several teams need a head coach at the moment, and he was expected to be in high demand if he became available. As for the Patriots, they also have choices.

Nevertheless, it is the end of an era. For 24 years, the Patriots have been led by Belichick and they've been one of the league's best teams during that time frame. He's nearly the winningest coach of all time, and fans of the NFL are remarking on the end of an iconic era.

Belichick's team's struggled without Tom Brady, making the playoffs just one time without the former NFL MVP. The rosters constructed were not all that strong and it is harder to win without an elite quarterback, but there was not much success in the post-Brady era, and now both parties are going their separate ways.

Where will Bill Belichick go next?

Now that the Bill Belichick era in New England is officially over, the head coach can begin looking at alternative options. Right now, several teams are without head coaches and could be interested. The Atlanta Falcons had rumored interest before he was even fired.

Bill Belichick is available now

After the Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich, speculation ensued that owner David Tepper might target Belichick. Cam Newton, who played for Belichick for a season, thought so.

The Los Angeles Chargers have long been rumored to bring the six-time Super Bowl winner to their franchise after firing Brandon Staley. The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders also make sense with their openings.

No team has made any move as the firing is fresh, but expect the interest in Belichick to increase steadily until he finds a new home.