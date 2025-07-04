Ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead gets honest about Brock Purdy facing 'system quarterback' label

Brock Purdy has been in the spotlight this offseason after signing a blockbuster contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. While many have suggested that the quarterback was not deserving of the lucrative deal, some others have maintained their stance of Purdy being a system quarterback ever since he got the QB1 role in 2022.

A system quarterback is generally a label given to a player who succeeds mainly due to the offensive system they play within, rather than their talent or skill. However, former 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has spilled the beans on how Purdy changed his team's offense ever since getting the starting quarterback position.

“I’ll tell you this. I talked to a lot of the receivers at the time, Aiyuk, Deebo," Armstead said on "First Things First" on Thursday. "Like, what’s the difference? Because I felt like in 2023 that was the best offense we’ve had during my entire tenure of that time. When I talked to the receivers, the major difference on how Brock changed our team was that the receivers felt like they could get the ball on any play.

"It switched from 'OK I’m out of the progression, I’m just doing a run off route' to 'I better run my best route regardless of the play because Purdy may just throw it to me and I feel like I’m better than the DB covering me and he gives me the opportunity' and the receivers love that and you can see how our offense took off that year.”

Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2024, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Armstead, who played nine seasons in San Francisco, was released by the team in March 2024. However, he didn't remain a free agent for long, and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him on a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason.

A look at Brock Purdy's contract extension with the 49ers this offseason

NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

According to reports, Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers this offseason. The QB is tied down to the team through the 2030 season.

Per reports, Purdy's contract includes $181 million in total guarantees, with $100 million fully guaranteed upon signing.

Notably, Purdy was taken by San Francisco as the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He also got the starting QB role at the team after Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo picked up season-ending injuries.

Since then, Brock Purdy has nailed down the QB1 role for the 49ers. It will be interesting to see how he fares next season after signing his lucrative contract extension.

