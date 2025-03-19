Ex-49ers DT Maliek Collins gives clear verdict on Cleveland being the right fit in NFL free agency

Maliek Collins was drawn to the Cleveland Browns when he became a free agent this offseason. Collins wrapped up his time with San Francisco, who he was traded to last March from the Houston Texans, in a season in which he started all 17 games.

Ad

Collins finished the season with five sacks and 33 tackles. He inked a two-year contract with Cleveland worth $20 million last week to join Myles Garrett on the defensive line. Speaking to the official Cleveland Browns YouTube page, Collins explained what led to his decision to sign with the Browns.

"Well, I knew I was going to become a free agent. And I was like, 'Man, I wanted to really play with Jacques again.' Jacques [Cesaire] being my D-line coach, and then, just being familiar with this scheme. And familiar with [Jim] Schwartz. I thought that this would be the best fit for me at this stage." (0:24)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Collins brings extensive experience to the table, having played for teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

He tied his career high in sacks in a season this past year yet again and hopes to surpass that number with the Cleveland pass rush. Collins will be entering a rather interesting period in Cleveland football, to say the least.

Maliek Collins joins a Cleveland Browns organization currently in limbo

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Collins joins a Cleveland Browns organization that is still trying to get their feet under them. After constant injury struggles to franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who they traded a king's ransom to Houston in 2022 to obtain, the organization seems ready to move on and find a new signal-caller to build their team around. The offensive side of the ball wasn't the only part of the team in disarray this offseason.

Ad

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett was ready to move on from his longtime club, instead requesting to be traded to a Super Bowl contender that was ready to win now.

Although Garrett was adamant about being traded, Cleveland was able to keep him happy with a four-year, $160 million contract extension, with $123.5 million guaranteed. Now, he remains to join Collins on the defensive line in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.