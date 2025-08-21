Ex-49ers UDFA Josh Hokit takes shot at "liberal," "snowflake" NFL after earning UFC contract from Dana White

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Josh Hokit has slammed the NFL after landing a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Hokit beat Guilherme Uriel by TKO in the second round of their bout on Tuesday.

After his win, Hokit fired shots at the NFL.

"I left the liberal, snowflake NFL to do a real man’s sport in a real man’s promotion, and here I am doing just that by earning this UFC contract," Hokit said. "I’ve been chewed up and spit out, and I continue to find a way, and I will find a way to that UFC gold. Mark my words."

Hokit also gave many a glimpse of whom he plans to fight next.

"Me and my new business partner, Dana White, have decided to get rid of this unentertaining heavyweight division, and instead, we’re going to create ‘The Incredible Hok’ division but my opponents won’t be these lazy, boring, heavyweights," Hokit said.

"My opponents will be s*x traffickers, p*dophiles, r*pists, hell you can even throw the tr*nsgenders in there. Line them all up, and one by one, I give them a good ol’ American beatdown inside the octagon to show the world that there’s consequences for these types of behaviors in America."

Hokit is undefeated in his MMA career, having won all six of his bouts. He recorded two wins in Bellator before moving to the Legacy Fighting Alliance.

It will be interesting to see if Hokit can maintain his unbeaten streak in the UFC.

Josh Hokit never played a game in the NFL

NFL: Former San Francisco 49ers TE Josh Hokit - Source: Imagn

Josh Hokit played college football at Fresno State. He declared for the 2020 NFL draft but went undrafted.

Nonetheless, the San Francisco 49ers signed Hokit as an undrafted free agent later in 2020. However, he was only on the 49ers' practice squad.

In August 2022, Hokit was signed to the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. However, he was waived just five days later.

Although Hokit was part of the 49ers and Cardinals' practice squads, he never played a snap in the NFL.

