Ex-Bears QB heaps pressure on Jordan Love for 2025 season after Packers rookie Matthew Golden's arrival

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel believes that Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love must play better in the 2025 NFL season.

While discussing a variety of topics on the popular podcast 'Scoop City: A show about the NFL', Daniel highlighted how Love did not have a great 2024 campaign and struggled at times with injury.

"He didn't play well, and I attribute a lot of that to injury. It's not an excuse, but this is a team with a roster, Diana, that can win multiple playoff games."

Daniel then continued by making clear that Love is an elite QB who can be the leading force for the Packers success next year. However, he also noted how it will be difficult for Love and the Green Bay franchise as the team is playing in the very talented NFC North division.

"Like, if Jordan can cut down on the interceptions, they got a lot better defensively than the year before when they changed defensive coordinators. All this stuff is setting up for a really, really good season for the Packers. But they play in the NFC North, right? It's going to be a tough division. It's a bloodbath—three teams are probably going to make the playoffs out of that division." (22:09)

In 2024, Love had a strong campaign for the Packers and led the team to the playoffs, however, did see a regression in his passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and completion percentage totals.

He finished the season with 3,389 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 83 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a completion percentage of 63.1%.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers 2025 outlook

The Packers added an elite offensive option in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at the end of April. With the No. 23 overall pick of the selection process, the Packers selected Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.

The move is a great one for the Packers and for Love as the team will now have a clear No. 1 receiver on the outside. Although the combination of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed were solid in 2024, it was evident that the team needed another strong option to take the offensive unit to the next level, a sentiment shared by star RB Josh Jacobs as well this offseason.

For Texas in 2024, Golden had 58 receptions for 987 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

