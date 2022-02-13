Former Bengals staffer claims Joe Burrow's rallying speech regarding racial injustice helped win over locker room 

Back in the summer of 2020, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave a stirring speech during a team meeting about racial injustice.

A former Cincinnati staffer, who was in attendance for the meeting, said the quarterback won over the team during that speech:

"He won the team over real quick -- every leader has that moment"

In the aftermath of George Floyd's murder by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota and the protests opposing racial injustice, the team held a meeting. Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader remembers that there was so much transpiring around the nation and the meeting had some heavy topics.

"A lot was going on at that time" around the country and players were discussing weighty issues in the meeting.”

Burrow made the decision to talk to the team in the meeting. He began telling a personal story about the racial injustice a black teammate endured in his high school basketball days at Athens High School.

The quarterback recounted people in the stands shouting racial slurs at the black player during a game. He recounted feeling unsettled and angered throughout the game and the feeling afterwards as he and his teammate sat in the back of the team bus.

It was then where the Bengals signal caller swore to fight against such actions for the remainder of his time on Earth.

Reader stated that Burrow broke down telling the story in that meeting and how he supported his teammate:

"He kind of broke down talking about it. He's a guy who stood there and he supported his friend as he should because you know it's not right. As a person it meant a lot to hear how he stood up for him. [Racism] is not something he's not just now learning."

Joey Burrow @JoeyB How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you.” How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you.”

Burrow This Season for the Bengals

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals

After his rookie season ended with a partial knee meniscus tear in 2020, Burrow led the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage. He also threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season.

In the postseason for the Bengals this season, the 25-year-old has thrown for 842 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's led Cincinnati to their third Super Bowl as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022. Not only is he a leader on the field, but is one off the field and in the locker room.

PFF @PFF



(📸: Tomorrow, Joe Burrow can become the first QB EVER to win a Heisman, National Championship and Super Bowl 🤯(📸: @Bengals Tomorrow, Joe Burrow can become the first QB EVER to win a Heisman, National Championship and Super Bowl 🤯(📸: @Bengals) https://t.co/43uJgalFej

