Ex-Bengals WR Chad Johnson thinks Taylor Swift’s $1,100,000,000 fortune can aid Travis Kelce's pay cut decision

Cincinnati Bengals icon Chad Johnson pointed out how and why Travis Kelce could take a pay cut in a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce still has one year left in his latest deal with the Chiefs. The tight end signed a two-year, $34,250,000 contract with the AFC West franchise ahead of the 2024 season, becoming the highest-paid tight end in the league.

Ad

Kelce will earn a base salary of $4,500,000 (non-guaranteed), a roster bonus of $12,500,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000. That said, Johnson thinks it wouldn't be a problem if the three-time Super Bowl champion takes a pay cut. During a recent episode of "Nightcap," the legendary wide receiver discussed the possibility of Kelce taking less money to allow younger players to help the Chiefs keep competing.

Johnson noted that Kelce is doing just fine off the field, referring to his role in "Grotesquerie," an American horror drama television series, and his job as host of "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" a Prime Video show.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's making so much money off of the field he's not going to have a problem doing that," Johnson said. "He's going to make up whatever he doesn't get off of the field because he has so much going on."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Johnson's boldest claim was that Travis Kelce shouldn't have an issue taking less money since he's dating a billionaire, Taylor Swift, who is worth $1.6 billion according to Forbes.

Ad

Even though Shannon Sharpe clarified that Kelce and Swift aren't married, Johnson stood his ground.

"Trust me, he's good. He's dating a billionaire," he said. (:59 mark)

Ad

After disappointingly losing Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs have questions to answer this offseason. Travis Kelce's future is one of them, but the team already got to work to see what their future might look like.

Kansas City Chiefs gave Travis Kelce a deadline to decide about his future

Once the 2024 NFL season finished for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce's future became a hot topic around the league. The Chiefs set a deadline for his decision, giving him until March 14 to inform them whether he plans to play out his contract or hang up his cleats.

Kelce posted 97 receptions in 2024, racking up 823 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. In the playoffs, he caught 13 more passes, tallying 175 receiving yards and one rushing touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.