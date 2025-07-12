It's only been 11 days since the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade that saw defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick join the Miami Dolphins. However, a former NFL general manager raised red flags about Ramsey.
In an interview on 93.7 The Fan, Doug Whaley, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2017, said he doesn't think the Steelers should use Ramsey at slot cornerback because it may allow opposing offenses to get the best of their secondary.
There have been many speculations that Ramsey will be used frequently in the slot because the Steelers are loaded at cornerback. Whaley issued a warning, saying that Ramsey's size and style may not translate well in that position, which may potentially provide opponents with a clear strategic edge.
"This is where I struggle with guys like him, Jalen Ramsey, because he’s tall," Whaley said. "Guys that are quick, and especially in that slot, they’re gonna be moving, and have a two-way go against a guy whose game is predicated on length.
"They have long, lengthy guys that need to press and get their hands on you. As an offensive coordinator, I’m going even 10 personnel and having two slot guys. That’s how I would attack the Steelers now."
Ramsey's height worries Whaley because it can be a liability when he faces slot receivers who are quicker and flexible. While the concern seems valid, Ramsey's physicality and experience make him a formidable opponent.
Additionally, Ramsey has played as a slot cornerback many times in his career, most notably with the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams.
Jalen Ramsey's versatility and experience mean he can play multiple positions for the Steelers
Jalen Ramsey's addition to the Steelers' secondary is expected to improve the already-loaded unit. His leadership, physical characteristics and experience at 30 add a new dynamic to the defense.
In fact, the Steelers may have one of the league's most well-balanced defenses if Ramsey stays fit and integrates well into coach Mike Tomlin's scheme.
Since Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay are expected to be used on the outside, Ramsey will probably play more in the slot, a position that requires the ability to quickly change pace and handle evasive receivers.
As Doug Whaley noted, older defensive backs may find this difficult, but Ramsey remains Pittsburgh's most versatile option for the position.
There are also speculations that Ramsey may assume the safety position for the Steelers this season, given his experience in that role and his intelligence as well as physicality. That would imply that the team still needs a nickelback to fill the slot position, though.
