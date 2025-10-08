  • home icon
  • Ex-Broncos All-Pro claims NFL teams circling CB Riley Moss in trade buzz before Jets showdown in London

By Nishant
Published Oct 08, 2025 16:04 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Broncos All-Pro safety and three-time Pro Bowler T.J. Ward said that opponents target Riley Moss.

With Patrick Surtain II playing, one side of the field is shut down for opposing offenses. That leaves the other side open, and teams are throwing there often.

"The thing with us was, we figured out there weren’t no holes (in our defense)," Ward said on Wednesday, via the "DNVR Broncos" podcast. "You couldn’t pick out one person and say ‘We gonna go at him. You couldn’t target anyone.' Teams are targeting 21 (Moss). He has to do better situationally."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ward also criticized Moss' play against Philadelphia last Sunday. The cornerback was frequently targeted by Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who finished with eight receptions for 114 yards.

"He has the skill set to do everything that needs to be done, but third-and-17, you can't go press and cover," Ward said. We've got to be smarter than that. It's third-and-17, you're showing off. Don't show off and press. Press and then show off or build. Those are mental things that can be fixed."
Moss became the first white starting cornerback in the NFL since Jason Sehorn in 2002. He flipped his commitment from North Dakota State to Iowa, where he became an All-American and Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2021. Moss ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine and was drafted in the third round at No. 83.

The Broncos are 3-2 after defeating the defending Super Bowl champions 21-17 in Week 5. Denver will travel to London for Sunday's matchup versus the New York Jets.

Riley Moss admits to ‘dumb football’ on DeVonta Smith catch

Riley Moss took responsibility for a costly mistake in the Denver Broncos’ Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. On third-and-17 in the second quarter, he stepped up to press DeVonta Smith, who beat him for a 52-yard gain that set up a touchdown.

"That’s me being overly confident, instead of playing smart football," Moss said after the game, via The Denver Post. "I should’ve played off. I should’ve played with more eyes. That’s on me. So, coaches coached me up on the sideline. I already knew right when it happened, like, 'Dude, that’s just dumb football.' And, that’s one of the things that I need to correct."

Smith finished with eight catches for 114 yards. Despite early struggles, the Broncos defense tightened up late to secure the win.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
