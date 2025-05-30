Ex-Broncos champion sounds off at Patrick Mahomes’ comments on Super Bowl LIX loss

Sometimes, losing can be the best thing for you. That’s the way Patrick Mahomes seems to be approaching after crushing Super Bowl defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and it’s something another former Super Bowl champion believes is the right attitude to have.

On Friday’s edition of Breakfast Ball, former Broncos Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth weighed in on Mahomes' attitude heading into training camp.

“If the leaders of your team have re-committed themselves and have come into training camp in shape, and all those things are OTA’s and are there participating," Schlereth said at 0:07. "That can only be a good thing for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

In an article published by the USA Today on Friday, Mahomes said:

“When you lose a Super Bowl, I think there’s sometimes in those workouts – you might be a little tired – (but) you have that extra, added motivation to finish even harder or finish even stronger.”

At the same time, Schlereth, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the Washington Redskins hopes to see more competition in the AFC West next season.

“I am hoping that somebody jumps over the top whether it’s the Broncos, whether it’s the Chargers… not the Raiders, that would hurt me deep down to the core,” Schlereth said at 0:19.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were denied a three-peat at the Super Bowl this year, losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the second loss in the big game for Mahomes. The Chiefs have won the last nine AFC West crowns and have not missed the playoffs since 2014.

Patrick Mahomes' new look

Patrick Mahomes is hoping a new look can change their fortunes from the previous Super Bowl, and he can take this team back to the promised land.

The three-time Super Bowl champion revealed a fresh new haircut at OTAs on Thursday.

The six-time Pro Bowler had his hair cut early in the offseason, having kept it on for a long time due to a superstition related to the Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

“I look way better now with the short hair, so I’ll be keeping it going forward,” Mahomes said on Thursday.

Mahomes' long hair has seen him win two NFL MVP trophies and lead the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in all but one season this decade.

The former Texas Tech pivot has never been eliminated before the AFC Championship Game as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

