Broncos star who violently beat up airport employee to escape punishment after case court dropped

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brendan Langley was arrested back in May for assaulting a United Airlines employee at Newark Airport. The case has now been dropped by the authorities, meaning the former Bronco will face no charges.

As reported by TMZ, the case was dropped on Wednesday. Halim Dhanidina, Langley's attorney, said the case was dropped because authorities determined Langley had "used force that was reasonably necessary."

As quoted by TMZ, Dhanidina said:

"We are grateful for the Court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law."

Brendon Langley's arrest and career with the Broncos and Seahawks

Brendan Langley, who joined the Calgary Stampeders in February this year, was indefinitely suspended by the organization on May 26. The incident occurred on May 19. Footage of his physical altercation with an airline employee went viral on social media.

The altercation occurred after Langley used a wheelchair to carry his luggage through the airport instead of a trolley. As seen in the video, the employee dodged a few blows from Langley before fighting back. The 27-year-old even pushed the employee over the ticket desk near the luggage carousel.

Langley was charged with simple assault for his actions. The airline employee, whose name hasn't been revealed, was not charged for the incident, but was reportedly fired.

After the arrest, Langley's representative said the player was 'defending himself.' A representative told TMZ that the employee harassed the former Broncos star, calling him names and was even the first to punch the player. The incident is a sorry account for a man who once made the Denver Broncos roster.

Brendan Langley was selected by Denver in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Drafted to play as a cornerback, Langley was the fourth-choice option in his position. He was behind the likes of Taurean Nixon and Lorenzo Doss. He was waived by Denver on August 31, 2019.

He was later signed by the Seattle Seahawks to play for their practice squad. Langley left the Seahawks after the expiry of his contract in January 2022, after which he signed to play in the Canadian Football League with the Stampeders.

With his charges now dropped, it remains to be seen if Stampeder will revoke his suspension and let him play this season.

