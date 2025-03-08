Ex-Browns DB urges Myles Garrett to “find a way to get out of” Cleveland amid issues with owner Jimmy Haslam

Former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. However, the team may not honor that request and instead keep him for the foreseeable future.

Ad

On Friday, NFL Network was the first to report that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined Garrett's request for a meeting and directed him to discuss things with general manager Andrew Berry. Garrett requested a trade in early February and reportedly is not open to discussing a contract extension with the team as well.

In a now-deleted post on social media, former Browns player and current ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick posted his support for the defensive end to figure out a way to leave the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As someone who played for the #Browns, loved living in Cleveland, and learned everything I know about the game from Bill [Belichick] and Nick [Saban] during my time there," Riddick said via SI. "I hope Myles Garrett digs in and finds a way to get out of there. It's sad to see what has been happening with that place."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During the NFL Combine, Berry said the team does not intend on trading away Garrett. He has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $125 million contract and if moved, the Browns would have a dead cap hit of $36.2 million.

What happens if the Cleveland Browns do not trade Myles Garrett?

As the offseason progresses, the tension between Myles Garrett and the Browns may become even more tense. Garrett is reportedly considering sitting out games in 2025 if he is not traded during the summer.

Garrett is one of the top defensive ends in football, with a basic salary of $1.26 million in 2025 and $1.3 million in 2026, making it tough to find a team that will offer him the trade value he deserves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.