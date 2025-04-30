Ex-Browns HC makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' QB1 odds

The arrival of Shedeur Sanders at the Cleveland Browns as a fifth-round pick is a different sight than what was expected. The Colorado quarterback was selected much lower than anticipated, and as a result, he's not even guaranteed to make the team in 2025.

Sanders will have to prove on the field that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster instead of a guarantee due to his status as an early-round pick. However, there's still going to be an expectation to see him on the field, even though Cleveland currently carries five quarterbacks on the roster

Former Browns head coach Eric Mangini, who currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports, does not see the Browns with an obligation to play Shedeur as their starter. Mangini argued that the coaching staff should play whoever wins the quarterback battle instead of accepting the media pressure to play Sanders:

“If it's Flacco, if it's Gabriel, they should play whoever they feel is gonna give them the best chance to win because playing Shedeur, and him going in and not being the best guy, is not gonna save their jobs.”

Sanders was Cleveland's second quarterback taken in the draft, with Dillon Gabriel selected in the third round. Overall, he was the sixth quarterback taken: Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Gabriel and Jalen Milroe all had their names called before the Colorado quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders seemingly acknowledges that interviews could have led to his draft fall

The rookie quarterback was criticized for his interviews by multiple anonymous sources, and his fall compared to his stock served as proof of the reports. Speaking after the draft, Shedeur acknowledged the issue:

"I feel like, in life, there's always a way I can improve," Sanders said. "I'm able to improve. And some things that I [did] that seemed right at the time, I could've went about it a different way."

Starting his career as a late-round pick will result in a huge loss of money, but this will still represent a good chance for Sanders. If he beats out Gabriel for the QB2 spot, his career will already be off to a good start.

